Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Important Information For September 14 Stock Trading Strategy

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rose 456 points to 60,571, while the Nifty50 climbed 134 points to 18,070 and formed a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 8:43 am

The key benchmark indices are likely to open in the red as trends in the SGX Nifty and global cues indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index.

Asian market 

In the early session on Wednesday, Japanese Nikkei is down 2.10 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng is off 2.29 per cent whereas Chinese Shanghai went off 0.74 per cent. 

SGX Nifty today

In early morning deals on Wednesday, SGX Nifty is down 321 points at 17,786 levels, indicating gap down opening on Dalal Street.

US Stocks

The Wall Street witnessed brutal sell-off after US inflation data for August came higher than the market expectations. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,276.37 points, or 3.94 percent, to 31,104.97, the S&P 500 lost 177.72 points, or 4.32 percent, to 3,932.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 632.84 points, or 5.16 percent, to 11,633.57.

FII DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought Rs 1956.98 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net sold Rs 1268.43 crore worth of shares on September 13, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Oil prices inch higher 

Oil prices were slightly higher in early trade on Wednesday as Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $93.20 a barrel by 0116 GMT, after settling 0.9 percent lower on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $87.41 a barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.1 percent.

