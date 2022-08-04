Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Important Information For August 4 Stock Trading Strategy

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 80 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 17,519.50

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 8:27 am

The benchmark indices are likely to open higher, as indicated by the global cues on Thursday. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 80 points, or 0.46 per cent, higher at 17,519.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended 214 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 58,350.53. Its NSE counterpart, Nifty50, ended 42.7 points or 0.25 per cent to close at Rs 17,388.15.

Oil Prices Rebound

Related stories

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open With Marginal Gains

Sensex, Nifty for Fifth straight session led by IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start On A Flat Note

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, bouncing off multi-month lows in the previous session caused by data signalling weak U.S. fuel demand.

Wall Street Rallies

US stocks jumped to a sharply higher close and Treasury yields touched two-week highs on Wednesday as robust economic data, upbeat corporate guidance and easing geopolitical concerns boosted investor risk appetite. The S&P 500 climbed 1.56% to end the session at 4,155.12 points. The Nasdaq gained 2.59% to 12,668.16 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.29% to 32,812.50 points.

Rupee Slumps

The rupee slumped by 62 paise to close at 79.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday, marking its worst single-day fall in the current fiscal as widening trade deficit and US-China tensions dented the investor sentiment.

Asian Markets

MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up by 0.76 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.61%, South Korea's Kospi jumped 0.49%, China's Shanghai advanced 0.53%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 2.06%

FII Data

Net-net, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned buyers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 765.17crore, data available with NSE suggested. However, DIIs turned net sellers to the tune of Rs 518.42 crore, data suggests.
 

Tags

Business National Sensex Sensex Plunges Sensex Jumps Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case