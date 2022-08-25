Important Information For August 25 Stock Trading Strategy

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open lower as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on Singapore Exchange. Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange, also known as SGX Nifty Futures surged 49.5 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 17,746.

Here are key things to know before markets open on Thursday

Asian Markets- Most Asian markets were trading higher on Thursday. While Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.51 per cent, South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 0.85 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite was down 0.39 per cent, whereas Shenzhen Component was up 0.35 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was trading flat.

US Markets- In the US, markets were trading higher amidst anticipation of rate hike at the end of the week. The S&P 500 advanced 12.04 points, or 0.3 per cent, whereas Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 59.64 points, or 0.2 per cent. Nasdaq Composite was trading 50.23 points, or 0.4 per cent higher.

Crude Oil And Gold Prices- The oil prices rose in early trade in Asia on Thursday after Saudi Arabia suggested the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could consider cutting output. Brent crude oil benchmark was trading 51 cents or $101.73 per barrel on Thursday, whereas US crude futures surged 34 cents to $95.23 per barrel by 0016 GMT.

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday amidst a weak US Dollar. Spot Gold was trading 0.1 per cent higher at $1,753 per ounce as of 0110 GMT.

Foreign Flows- The foreign institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 23 crore on Thursday, whereas the domestic institutional investors sell stocks worth Rs 322 crore.

Stocks To Watch

Wipro- The domestic IT major announced the appointment of Wagner Jesus as the country head and managing director for operations in Brazil. Wagner joined Wipro three years ago, taking the lead in the non-financial business cluster.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality- The credit rating agency ICRA has upgraded the bank facilities for the restaurant chain. The credit rating agency has upgraded the credit rating for bank facilities of Rs 15.50 crore of the company to A (stable), whereas for Rs 5 crore bank facilities the rating has been upgraded to A2+.

NHPC- NHPC Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of NHPC and the Rajasthan government has signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of an ultra mega renewable energy power park in Rajasthan, with an objective to set up 10 GW ultra mega renewable energy power parks and to develop renewable energy projects.

PSP Projects-The domestic civil construction company has bagged contracts from precast and government segments worth Rs 247.35 crore. With this, the total order inflow for the current financial year 2022-23 stands at Rs 1,344.24 crore.