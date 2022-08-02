Important Information For August 2  Stock Trading Strategy

The key benchmark indices are likely to start in red, as indicated by global cues. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 49.5 points, or 0.28 per cent, lower at 17,343.50, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the rupee rose by 18 paise to close at 79.06 against the US dollar.

Stocks to watch out for

Deepak Nitrite, Adani Green Energy, Indus Towers, Godrej Properties, Voltas, are among companies that will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Oil prices

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session. Brent crude futures fell 29 cents to $99.74 a barrel by 0002 GMT, with WTI crude futures down 22 cents at $93.67 a barrel.

Wall Street News

Wall Street ended a three-day winning streak as economic data from the US, Europe and China showed demand weakening under inflation pressures, while the looming possibility of recession curbed risk appetite.