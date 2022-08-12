Important Information For August 12 Stock Trading Strategy

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open on a flat note as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on Singapore Exchange. Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures rose 10 points to 17,699 amid mixed cues from global markets.

Here are key things to know before markets open on Friday

Asian Markets

Asian markets were trading mixed as Japan's Nikkei rose 2.35 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading flat with minor gain of 0.04 per cent, Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.43 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.04 per cent.

US Markets

An afternoon pullback left stock indexes on Wall Street with a mixed finish Thursday, erasing most of their gains from a morning rally over new signs of cooling inflation.

The S&P 500 closed 0.1 per cent lower after having been up 1.1 per cent in the early going. The Nasdaq fell 0.6 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.1 per cent gain.

The indexes got a big boost early on following a report showing inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected last month. The report, which came a day after a cooler-than-expected reading on inflation at the consumer level, bolstered hopes among investors that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive about raising interest rates than feared.

Gold and Crude Oil Price Check

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $2.41 to $94.34 a barrel Thursday.

Brent crude for October delivery rose $2.20 to $99.60 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery was unchanged at $3.07 a gallon.

September heating oil rose 7 cents to $3.48 a gallon. September natural gas rose 67 cents to $8.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $6.50 to $1,807.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 39 cents to $20.35 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $3.71 a pound.

Foreign Flows

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,298 crore on Thursday while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 730 crore.

Rupee Check

The rupee depreciated by 37 paise to close at 79.62 against the US dollar on Thursday despite sustained foreign capital inflows and a positive trend in equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 79.22 and saw an intra-day high of 79.22 and a low of 79.94 against the American currency.

It finally ended at 79.62, down 37 paise over its previous close of 79.25.

Stocks In Focus

Adani Enterprises: Adani group will invest Rs 57,575 crore in setting up an alumina refinery in Odisha as the conglomerate run by richest Indian Gautam Adani adds one more business.

In a press statement, the group said it will set up a 4-million tonnes a year alumina refinery near bauxite mines as well as an iron ore project.

"The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of the government of Odisha, headed by chief minister Naveen Patnaik, approved the Adani Group's proposal to set up two projects -- a 4 million tonnes per annum integrated alumina refine

Trent: Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 114.93 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 138.29 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, Trent said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,803.15 crore, up over three-fold from the pandemic-hit corresponding quarter a year ago.