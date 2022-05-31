Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Implementation Of Jet Airways Resolution Plan Subject To Outcome Of Order: NCLAT

While hearing a batch of petitions against the NCLT order approving Jet Airways' resolution plan, a two-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said they would have to abide by the results of the appeals filed before it.

Jet Airways.

Updated: 31 May 2022 10:36 am

Insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT on Monday said the implementation of the Jalan-Kalrock consortium resolution plan for Jet Airways would be subject to the outcome of its order over the appeals filed before it.

While hearing a batch of petitions against the NCLT order approving Jet Airways' resolution plan, a two-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said they would have to abide by the results of the appeals filed before it.

"We fix these Appeals on July 5, 2022, and make it clear that implementation of the resolution plan shall abide by the result of these Appeals," said NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan.

Meanwhile, counsel appearing for the Jalan-Kalrock consortium submitted before the appellate tribunal it shall withhold the ‘BKC’ Property which is a valuable property, and till the next date, shall not take any steps for alienation of the said property.

Earlier, the Mumbai bench of the NCLT allowed Jet Airways to sell its premises in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to settle Rs 360 crore dues of mortgage lender HDFC, clear overseas debt and cover corporate insolvency resolution process costs.

The NCLAT direction came over a batch of petitions filed by the Association of Aggrieved Workmen of Jet Airways, Punjab National Bank, TLD MEAI FZE, Jet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Welfare Association, Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, and Concor Air.

"These Appeals have been filed against the Order dated June 22, 2021, passed by the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) approving the resolution plan. It has been submitted before us that the effective date has been fixed as May 28, 2022, and the process of the Implementation of the Plan has begun," said NCLAT.

Counsel for the Appellants expressed their apprehension that in the event their claim is allowed and the plan is implemented, their claim may not be met by the Successful Resolution Applicant of Jet Airways, the NCLAT order noted.

Earlier this month, Jet Airways' air operator certificate was revalidated by the aviation regulator DGCA, paving the way for the relaunch of the airline, which was grounded in April 2019 due to financial woes. 

