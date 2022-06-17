Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Business

Imperative To Combat Land Degradation In Rural Areas: Bhupender Yadav

On the occasion of Desertification and Drought Day, the Union Environment Minister said that women can play a big role in land management

Imperative To Combat Land Degradation In Rural Areas: Bhupender Yadav
Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 3:18 pm

 Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said Friday it is imperative to combat land degradation in rural areas along with the fight against air pollution in cities.

Addressing an event on the occasion of Desertification and Drought Day, the minister said he feels women can play a big role in land management.

India aims to restore 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030 to achieve an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. "We have already accomplished a considerable part of it...and we will strive to achieve the target before schedule," he said.

Related stories

In A Warmer Future, Ocean Carbon Sinks Could Help Stabilise Our Planet: Study

"The country saw a transformation in the last seven years in terms of last-mile delivery and targeted delivery. Be it the benefit of Ujjwala scheme, opening of bank accounts or vaccination...and recently we achieved the target of 10 percent ethanol blending in petrol 5 months before schedule," the minister said.

Land degradation is one of the major challenges confronting the world and the involvement of the public will be crucial as India builds the road map for combating desertification, he said. Yadav also said India increased drip irrigation significantly and distributed soil health cards to 23 crore farmers in the last eight years which has helped increase the fertility of soil. 

Tags

Business Land Degradation Desertification And Drought Day Drip Irrigation Bhupendra Yadav Carbon Sinks Carbon Emission
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Beat Australia To Level ODI Series

SL Beat Australia To Level ODI Series

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming

IND Vs SA, 4th T20I: Preview, Streaming