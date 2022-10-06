Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
IMF Warns Of Higher Recession Risk And Darker Global Outlook

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that 'things are more likely to get worse before it gets better'

Associated Press (AP)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 8:23 pm

The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by USD 4 trillion through 2026.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, told an audience at Georgetown University on Thursday that “things are more likely to get worse before it gets better", saying the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in February has dramatically changed the IMF's outlook on the economy.

Many countries are already seeing major impacts of the war on their economies.

Georgieva said the institution downgraded its global growth projections already three times. It now expects 3.2 per cent for 2022 and now 2.9 per cent for 2023.

“The risks of recession are rising,” she said, adding that the IMF estimates that countries making up one-third of the world economy will see at least two consecutive quarters of economic contraction this or next year.

The projections come after the OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided on Wednesday to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices in a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for US drivers just ahead of key national elections. 

Business National IMF Global Recession Recession
