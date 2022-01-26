Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

IMF Cuts World Growth Forecast From 5.9% To 4.4% Due To Omicron, Other woes

The 190-country lending agency now forecasts the global economy will expand 4.4  in 2022. That's down from an estimated 5.9% last year and from the 4.9% the IMF was forecasting for 2022 back in October.

IMF Cuts World Growth Forecast From 5.9% To 4.4% Due To Omicron, Other woes
The IMF slashed the growth forecast for the United States to 4% from the 5.2%. - Outlook India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 6:22 pm

The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its forecast for the world economy this year, citing the spread of Covid-19's omicron variant, higher energy prices, an uptick in inflation and financial strains in China.

The 190-country lending agency now forecasts the global economy will expand 4.4  in 2022. That's down from an estimated 5.9% last year and from the 4.9% the IMF was forecasting for 2022 back in October.

The IMF slashed the growth forecast for the United States — world's largest economy — to 4% from the 5.2% it predicted in October. The agency no longer expects any economic stimulus from President Joe Biden's Build Back Better social policy bill, which has stalled in Congress.

The US economy is also contending with supply-chain bottlenecks that prevent companies from filling customer orders, and from the Federal Reserve's impending move to raise interest rates to cool off the hottest year-over-year inflation in four decades.

The Chinese economy is forecast to grow 4.8% this year — down from 8.1% last year and 0.8 percentage points slower than the IMF expected in October. China's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 is likely to take an economic toll as is financial stress on the country's property developers, according to the agency.

The IMF expects the 19 European countries that share the euro currency to collectively grow 3.9% this year, down from 5.2% in 2021. Japan is forecast to register 3.3% growth this year, up from 1.6% last year, as a result of continuing government support for the economy. 

Tags

Business National International Monetary Fund (IMF) Global Economy
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Vedanta Demerger Call By March-end: Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Demerger Call By March-end: Anil Agarwal

Coal Ministry CPSEs Clock 28.33% Growth In Capex

TCS 2nd Most Valuable IT Services Brand Globally: Brand Finance

Construction Sector Should Substitute Diesel With Alternative Fuels: Nitin Gadkari

Indiabulls Sells Off 40-Acre Land Worth Rs 580 Crore To Elan group

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day