Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

IIFL Finance Q2 net profit rises 36% to Rs 397 crore

The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 292 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 7:43 pm

IIFL Finance on Wednesday reported a 36 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 397 crore in the September quarter.
     
The non-banking finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 292 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal year.    
     
The company's total income during the July-September period of 2022-23 rose to Rs 2,051.44 crore as against Rs 1,713.37 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.
     
The consolidated statement includes results of four subsidiaries -- IIFL Home Finance, IIHFL Sales Ltd, IIFL Samasta Finance and IIFL Open Fintech Pvt Ltd. 
 

Tags

Business IIFL Finance September Quarter Non-Banking Finance Company Regulatory Filing IIFL Home Finance IIHFL Sales Ltd IIFL Samasta Finance IIFL Open Fintech Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google

CCI Slaps Rs 1,337.76 Crore Penalty On Google

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back

World's Dirtiest Man Amou Haji Who Didn't Shower For 60 Years Passes At 94 After Bathing Few Months Back