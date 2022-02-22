Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

IDFC First Bank's Vaidyanathan Gifts Shares Worth Rs 4 Crore To House Help, Trainer, Driver

Vaidyanathan has gifted 3 lakh shares to his trainer, 2 lakh shares each to house help Pranjal Narvekar and driver Algarsamy C Munapar, and 1 lakh shares each to office support staff

IDFC First Bank's Vaidyanathan Gifts Shares Worth Rs 4 Crore To House Help, Trainer, Driver
IDFC First Bank MD and CEO, V Vaidyanathan IDFC First Bank MD and CEO, V Vaidyanathan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 10:59 am

IDFC First Bank MD and CEO, V Vaidyanathan has gifted 9 lakh shares, worth over Rs 3.95 crore to his driver, house help, trained and two others to build their homes and other social causes

In a regulator filing, the bank informed that Vaidyanathan gifted 900,000 equity shares, held by him on February 21, 2022.

Vaidyanathan has gifted 3 lakh shares to his trainer Ramesh Raju, 2 lakh shares each to house help Pranjal Narvekar and driver Algarsamy C Munapar, and 1 lakh shares each to office support staff Deepak Pathare and house help Santosh Jogale, according to the regulatory filing.

"Thus, total shares disposed of for gifts and social activities is 11 lakh equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank, and it is submitted as part of these disclosures, that there are no direct or indirect benefits derived by V Vaidyanathan from these transactions," according to the regulatory filing.

It's not the first time Vaidyanathan has gifted shares to people, in 2021, he had gifted 4.5 lakh shares worth Rs 2.43 crore to three people to buy houses.

In 2020, he gifted 1 lakh shares then worth about Rs 30 lakh to his former maths teacher.

Vaidyanathan has also gifted 4.3 lakh shares worth Rs 20 crore to his staff, colleagues and family members when he was heading Capital First Ltd.

Tags

Business Business Idfc First Bank Vaidyanathan V Vaidyanathan IDFC First Bank Shares
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Oil Explorers Gain; Fertilisers, Oil Retailers Fall On Rising Tensions Between Russia-Ukraine

Oil Explorers Gain; Fertilisers, Oil Retailers Fall On Rising Tensions Between Russia-Ukraine

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall 5%, Shiba Inu Crashes 12%; Jamaican CBDC Gets A New Name

Ukraine-Russia Crisis: What To Know In The Escalating Crisis

Sensex Drops Over 1,000 Points, Nifty Below 17,000 As Tensions Rise Between Russia And Ukraine

Darknet Market Brings Billions In Crypto World, Finds Study

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title