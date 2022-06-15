Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

IDBI Bank Raises Interest Rates On Retail Term Deposits By Up To 25 Basis Points

The revised rates would be applicable across various tenors for domestic term deposits, non-resident ordinary (NRO) and non-resident external (NRE) term deposits, effective June 15

IDBI Bank Raises Interest Rates On Retail Term Deposits By Up To 25 Basis Points
File Photo.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 9:14 am

IDBI Bank on Tuesday said it has raised interest rates by up to 25 basis points (bps) on retail term deposits of less than Rs 2 crore.

The revised rates would be applicable across various tenors for domestic term deposits, non-resident ordinary (NRO) and non-resident external (NRE) term deposits, effective June 15, a release said.

The lender has increased the interest rate by 25 basis points to 4 per cent from 3.75 per cent on retail term deposits maturing between 91 days and six months.

Related stories

IDBI Bank Raises Interest Rates On Retail Term Deposits By Up To 25 Bps

Govt Likely To Invite Preliminary Bids For IDBI Bank Privatisation Next Month: Official

For fixed deposits maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years, the rate has been hiked by 10 bps to 5.60 per cent, compared to 5.50 per cent earlier.

Retail term deposits with a maturity of more than 5 years and up to 7 years will now fetch an interest rate of 5.75 per cent against 5.60 per cent.

The interest rate on fixed deposits maturing above 7 years and up to 10 years has been revised to 5.75 per cent from 5.50 per cent.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has raised interest rates by 0.20 per cent on domestic term deposits of below Rs 2 crore for select tenors.

The revised interest rates on retail domestic term deposits (below Rs 2 crore) come into effect from June 14, 2022, State Bank of India (SBI) informed on its website.

For deposits of 211 days to less than 1 year, the lender will offer an interest rate of 4.60 per cent against 4.40 per cent earlier. Senior citizens will be offered an interest of 5.10 per cent compared to 4.90 per cent earlier.

Likewise, for domestic term deposits of 1 year to less than 2 years, customers can earn interest of 5.30 per cent, up by 0.20 per cent. For senior citizens, the interest rate will be higher by a similar margin at 5.80 per cent. 

Tags

Business IDBI Bank Indian Banks Banking Sector Banking Industry IDBI Interest Rates IDBI Retail Term Deposits Fixed Deposits FD Interest Rates
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

Shraddha Kapoor's Brother Siddhanth Kapoor Arrested In Bengaluru On Alleged Drug Consumption Charges

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming