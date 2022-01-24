Monday, Jan 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

ICICI Bank Shares Pare Early Gains After Q3 Earnings

During the early trade, the stock had gained nearly 2 per cent after the firm reported an 18.8 per cent jump in its December quarter consolidated net profit.

ICICI Bank Shares Pare Early Gains After Q3 Earnings
ICICI Bank on Saturday reported an 18.8 per cent jump in its December quarter. - Outlook India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 5:37 pm

Shares of ICICI Bank on Monday pared early gains and settled lower by more than 1 per cent amid profit-taking in-tandem with weak broader market trends.

During the early trade, the stock had gained nearly 2 per cent after the firm reported an 18.8 per cent jump in its December quarter consolidated net profit.

At the National Stock Exchange, it declined 1.55 per cent to settle at Rs 792 after jumping 1.51 per cent during the day to Rs 816.70.

The stock, which jumped 1.76 per cent to Rs 818.80 during the day on the BSE, later pared gains and settled at Rs 798.20, lower by 0.80 per cent.

In traded volume terms, 11.91 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2.96 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE benchmark plunged 1,545.67 points or 2.62 per cent to settle at 57,491.51. 

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported an 18.8 per cent jump in its December quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 6,536.55 crore, aided by growth in interest income and decline in provisions.

The country's second-largest private sector lender by assets had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,498.15 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, total income was lower at Rs 39,865.80 crore in the third quarter this fiscal compared to Rs 40,419.08 crore in the same quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

On a standalone basis, the bank recorded a 25 per cent rise in the post-tax profit to Rs 6,194 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 4,939.59 crore in the October-December 2020. 

Total income on a standalone basis increased to Rs 27,069.67 crore from Rs 24,416 crore in the year-ago period. 

At the same time, net interest income (NII) increased by 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12,236 crore from Rs 9,912 crore in the same quarter in the previous financial year, it said.

The bank reported an improvement in gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio at 4.13 per cent from 4.38 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous year.

The net NPA ratio was at 0.85 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal against 0.63 per cent in the third quarter of FY21. 

Tags

Business National ICICI Bank ICICI Bank Shares
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Axis Bank Net Profit Jumps 3-Folds To Rs 3,614 Crore In December Quarter

Axis Bank Net Profit Jumps 3-Folds To Rs 3,614 Crore In December Quarter

World Shares Mostly Lower Ahead Of Federal Reserve Meeting

Stock Market Loses 3% In A Day: 5 Knee-Jerk Reactions You Should Avoid In Volatile Markets

Reliance Industries Shares Tumble 4%; Mcap Tanks By Rs 68,404 Crore

Vodafone Idea Shares Tumble 8% After Q3 Loss Widens

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, at a programme in New Delhi. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Hardeep Singh Puri are also seen.

PM Modi Unveils Hologram Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose On His Birth Annivesary

The South African team gathered in the middle of the field to celebrate while Man of the Match and Man of the Series Quinton De Kock is shown on the big screen after beating India 3-0 in an ODI Series that concluded at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa.

SA vs IND: India End Tour With Defeat As South Africa Sweep ODI Series

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 7: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Enter Quarters

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

Colorado Fire: Raging Wildfire At California Forces Closure Of Highway 1