ICCTAS Appoints Vijay Aggarwal As New Chairman

The Indian Council of Ceramic Tiles and Sanitaryware (ICCTAS) has appointed a new Chairman to lead the growth of the industry. During the latest board meeting, ICCTAS, the trade organisation representing the Ceramic Tiles and Sanitaryware industry, appointed Vijay Aggarwal as the new Chairperson. The council has appointed him at this position for the second time as before this, in 2008 too, Aggarwal assumed the role for four years.

Vijay Aggarwal is the Managing Director (MD) of Prism Johnson Limited. A building materials conglomerate, the company is known for offering a variety of products like Prism Cement, Prism Ready Mix Concrete, Endura Construction Chemicals, Johnson sanitaryware and bath fittings, and so on. Apart from these, the company is also known for tiles available under the brands Johnson Tiles, Johnson Marbonite, Johnson Porselano and Johnson Endura.

Under the new leadership of Vijay Aggarwal, ICCTAS aims to strengthen and develop avenues for growth opportunities for the Indian Ceramic segment. This would focus on both domestic and overseas markets.

According to the official release, Vijay Aggarwal, as the Chairman is envisioning the growth and advancements across domestic consumption and exports. To do this, he plans to establish standards in quality, service and customer orientation in the industry.

Emphasising on the need of support from the government, the new Chairman said, “With 70% domestic consumption, India is poised to become one of the most favourable exporting countries now. We have seen a tremendous growth in the exports of Ceramics & Glassware products from US$ 1292 Million in 2013-14 to US$ 3464 Million in 2021-22 which we estimate to further double in the next 5 years. To achieve this, we need to create a conducive environment for growth of the industry, maintain quality standards to build confidence and create a preference for Indian materials and products.”

The release adds that Vijay Aggarwal also plans to highlight the industry’s demand of lowering the GST rates on tiles & sanitary ware, from 18 per cent to 12 per cent.