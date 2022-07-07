Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

IAF Signs MoU With PNB; Renews Existing One With SBI For Its Air Warriors

Both these schemes provide a host of benefits, including insurance cover for death on duty, air accident, and permanent total disability along with the usual benefits of attractive interest rates on home, car, and children's education loans

undefined
IAF Signs MoU With PNB; Renews Existing One With SBI For Its Air Warriors File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 3:43 pm

Public sector bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Air Force (IAF) under its flagship scheme, PNB Rakshak Scheme. The country’s largest bank, the State Bank of India (SBI) has simultaneously renewed its existing MoU on defence salary package scheme with IAF.

Both these MoU focus on providing a bouquet of benefits along with specially designed products for the IAF personnel, including personal insurance cover.

PNB Rakshak Plus Scheme 

This scheme includes personal accident insurance as well as air accidental insurance to serving, retired as well trainees of the defence forces. It also covers retired defence pensioners, along with personnel of the central armed police forces, state police force, and metro police 

Related stories

Exceptions When You Cannot Complain On Sebi’s SCORES Grievance Redressal Mechanism

SBI Mutual Fund To Launch Fixed Maturity Plan (FMP) Series 66 On July 7

Sebi Asks Exchanges To Launch Grievance Redressal Mechanism On Lines Of SCORES

The salient features of the scheme are:

  • Personal accidental cover of Rs. 50 lakh.

  • Air accident Insurance cover of Rs. 1 crore.

  • Personal Accidental (Permanent total Disability) cover of Rs. 50 lakh.

  • Education loan under “PNB Pratibha” for wards of primary account holders seeking admission in premier institutes and educational institutions.

  • Financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh (per year) for 4 years or the actual expenditure whichever is less, for the education of two surviving and dependent children (male or female).

  • Overdraft up to last three months net salary/pension amounting from Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 3 lakh.

  • Concession in rate of interest and service charges for home, car, education and/or personal loan. `

  • Other benefits include facilities such as zero balance saving account for family members and concession in locker rent charges 


 

SBI’s Defence Salary Package (DSP) Scheme 

SBI has renewed its MoU with IAF on the salary scheme package scheme for the armed forces personnel and their families.

The salient features of the scheme are - 

  • Complimentary personal accident insurance, additional aid in case of on-duty death.

  • Insurance cover for permanent and partial disability. 

  • In case of death of the IAF personnel, family of deceased will receive covers like child education, wedding of girl child, etc

  • Benefits included in the MoU will be extended to IAF personnel who are already a part of the bank’s Defence Salary Package.

  • Family pensioners will also be covered with certain benefits under the “Shaurya Family Pension Account”.

  • Attractive interest rate and concession in processing fees on home, car and SBI’s Xpress Credit loans.

The MoU with PNB was exchanged between the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and Atul Kumar Goel, managing director and CEO, PNB. The MoU with SBI was signed in the presence of the air chief and Swaminathan J., managing director, SBI, among others.

Tags

Business State Bank Of India SBI Indian Air Force Indian Air Force (IAF) IAF Punjab National Bank Punjab National Bank(PNB) Memorandum Of Understanding Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case