Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

I-T Department Takes To Twitter, Urges Taxpayers To File Returns Early

As people tend to miss out on their tax filing date, the I-T department has reminded people to file their returns within the due date.

I-T Department Takes To Twitter, Urges Taxpayers To File Returns Early
Income Tax department sends a reminder which urges taxpayers to file their returns within the due date. Penalty to be charged if delayed.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 2:50 pm

The Income Tax department has urged taxpayers in a Tweet to file their tax returns for the year within the due date and early, rather than wait till the last date of submission.

The last date to file the income tax return for FY 2021-22 (AY 2022-23) without late fee is July 31, 2022, unless extended by the government. 

Related stories

New Income Tax Form 26QE for Crypto TDS, Report Says More Tax On Cryptos Soon, Crypto Market Falls

Here Is How You Can Upload Form 16 Online To File Income Tax Return

Number Of Income Tax Returns Rising: CBDT Chairman

With the hashtag #FileNow, the I-T department has said in a Tweet: “ITR filing for AY 2022-23 is available on e-filing portal. Check your Form 26AS, AIS & other relevant documents before submission. Be an early filer.” The taxpayers have been asked to visit the site: incometax.gov.in. 

Incometax.gov.in, the new e-filing portal was launched on June 7, 2021. In 2019, Infosys was given the contract to develop the portal. However, taxpayers have been reporting glitches in it ever since it became operational. 

The due date for filing income tax returns is the date by which the returns can be filed without any late fee or penalty. Taxpayers filing their return beyond such due date will have to pay interest under Section 234A and penalty under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Income Tax
The due date varies for different categories of people.

It is important for all taxpayers to remember the due date of filing their I-T returns. The due date varies on the basis of the taxpayer’s category. For instance, salaried individuals are usually required to file their returns by July 31, whereas corporates required to conduct audit can file their returns by October 31 of the assessment year (unless extended by the government). 

If the due date for filing the original return of income is missed, one can file a return after the due date, called a belated return. The IT department also specifies the due date of filing the belated return. This date is now reduced by three months to December 31 of the assessment year (unless extended by the government).

However, a penalty of Rs 5,000 will be charged for the delay in filing of return. But if the total income of the person is less than Rs 5 lakh, then the fee payable is up to Rs 1,000. 

Tags

Business Income Tax Income Tax Department Taxpayers Income Tax Act Financial Year Penalty Income Tax Online Portal Finances
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study