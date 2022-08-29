Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

I See Dhirubhai's Spirit In Akash, Isha And Anant: Mukesh Ambani

The Ambani family currently holds a 50.6 per cent stake in Reliance Industries

Source: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 4:55 pm

With the conclusion of the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, the company's chairman apprised his shareholders regarding the succession plan of Reliance Industries.

While informing shareholders that his children Isha and Akash have already assumed leadership roles in Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio, Mukesh said that his youngest son Anant Ambani has joined the company’s new energy business. 

“Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail respectively. They have been passionately involved in our consumer businesses since their inception. Anant has also joined our New Energy business with great zeal. In fact, he is spending most of his time in Jamnagar. All three have fully inherited our Founder's Mindset. They are First Among Equals in a young team of leaders and professionals who are already doing amazing things at Reliance. Of course, all of them are being mentored on a daily basis by our senior leaders, including myself and the Board of Directors,” Mukesh said. 

Related stories

Reliance Retail To Launch Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Business This Year, Says Isha Ambani

Will Roll Out True 5G Network By Diwali, Says Mukesh Ambani At Reliance's 45th AGM

“When I see them, I see Dhirubhai Ambani's pioneering spirit in action. Therefore, I feel supremely confident that tomorrow's Reliance will have a better army of leaders, as should happen in any dynamic organization that empowers its young leaders. Together, they will script newer and more exciting chapters in Reliance's never-ending book of achievements,” he added. 

The Ambani family currently holds a 50.6 per cent stake in Reliance Industries. Mukesh first spoke regarding the succession plan on the birth anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries, which also marks Reliance Family Day in December last year. In July this year, he named Akash to be the head of Reliance Jio Platforms. 

(With Inputs From Agencies)

Tags

Business Reliance Industries Reliance Industries 45th Annual General Meeting Reliance Industries 45th AGM Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani Isha Ambani Anant Ambani Akash Ambani
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts

Bilkis Bano Case: They Are Brahmins With Good Sanskaar, Says BJP MLA On Released Convicts