I See Dhirubhai's Spirit In Akash, Isha And Anant: Mukesh Ambani

With the conclusion of the 45th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, the company's chairman apprised his shareholders regarding the succession plan of Reliance Industries.

While informing shareholders that his children Isha and Akash have already assumed leadership roles in Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio, Mukesh said that his youngest son Anant Ambani has joined the company’s new energy business.

“Akash and Isha have assumed leadership roles in Jio and Retail respectively. They have been passionately involved in our consumer businesses since their inception. Anant has also joined our New Energy business with great zeal. In fact, he is spending most of his time in Jamnagar. All three have fully inherited our Founder's Mindset. They are First Among Equals in a young team of leaders and professionals who are already doing amazing things at Reliance. Of course, all of them are being mentored on a daily basis by our senior leaders, including myself and the Board of Directors,” Mukesh said.

“When I see them, I see Dhirubhai Ambani's pioneering spirit in action. Therefore, I feel supremely confident that tomorrow's Reliance will have a better army of leaders, as should happen in any dynamic organization that empowers its young leaders. Together, they will script newer and more exciting chapters in Reliance's never-ending book of achievements,” he added.

The Ambani family currently holds a 50.6 per cent stake in Reliance Industries. Mukesh first spoke regarding the succession plan on the birth anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani, the founder of Reliance Industries, which also marks Reliance Family Day in December last year. In July this year, he named Akash to be the head of Reliance Jio Platforms.

