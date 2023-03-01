Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Hyundai Sales Up 9% In February At 57,851 Units

Hyundai Sales Up 9% In February At 57,851 Units

Hyundai Motor India Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said the overall sales numbers are showing a positive trend across segments

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 6:18 pm

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said its wholesales increased by 9 per cent year-on-year to 57,851 units in February. The company had dispatched a total of 53,159 units to its dealers in the year-ago period.

Last month, domestic sales stood at 47,001 units, up 7 per cent as against 44,050 units sold in February 2022, the automaker said in a statement. Exports grew 19 per cent to 10,850 units last month, from 9,109 units in the same month last year. Hyundai Motor India Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said the overall sales numbers are showing a positive trend across segments.

