Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Hyundai Motor India Sales Surge 6% At 63,851 Units In July   

The company sold 60,249 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales were at 50,500 units last month as against 48,042 units in July 2021, a growth of 5.1 per cent, HMIL said in a statement

Source: Shutterstock
Source: Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 5:30 pm

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported 6 per cent increase in total sales at 63,851 units in July 2022.  

The company sold 60,249 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales were at 50,500 units last month as against 48,042 units in July 2021, a growth of 5.1 per cent, HMIL said in a statement.  

Exports grew 9.4 per cent at 13,351 units as compared to 12,207 units in the year-ago month, it added.  

Related stories

Hyundai Opens Bookings For All New Tucson

Hyundai Motor India's Total Sales Rise 14% In June

"With the improvement in the semiconductor situation, the passenger vehicle segment is showing positive trends riding on the green shoots of pent-up demand and customer desire towards personal mobility," HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Tarun Garg said.  

The company's newly launched SUV Tucson has also received strong customer response, he said adding, "We remain optimistic towards the future prospects of the Indian auto industry." 

Tags

Business Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Hyundai Motor India Sales Hyundai Vehicles Automobiles Automobile Industry Automobiles Sector Automobile Company Automobile Firm
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Bindyarani Sorokhaibam Grabs Silver - In Pics

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video

Terrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games 2022 Leaves Riders, Spectators Injured - Video