Hyundai Motor Company Enters NFT World With Meta Kongz; Bitcoin Falls

South Korean auto giant, Hyundai Motor Company, on Monday, announced its entry into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) following a collaboration with ‘Meta Kongz’ NFT brand.

Hyundai announced the news of the development on its official website, and channels on Discord and Twitter. While the Hyundai NFT Discord and Twitter channels opened on April 15, the official NFT website will go live in May 2022, according to a statement by the company.

Hyundai has said that the NFT community will provide its users with the Hyundai brand experience in the metaverse, by sharing NFTs depicting its mobility solutions. Also, the online platforms will provide an open 24*7 communications channel between the company and community members, with real-time updates on the asset value of its NFTs.

“The Hyundai NFT universe will extend the Hyundai brand experience, especially with MZ generation, in a completely new way, further reinforcing our commitment to innovation in both the real world and in the metaverse. We are extremely excited to introduce ‘Metamobility’ through our own NFTs and start this journey with ‘Meta Kongz,’” says Thomas Schemera, Hyundai Motor’s Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Customer Experience Division.

Elsewhere, RocketX Exchange, a Blockchain platform to aggregate centralised and decentralised crypto exchanges, has simplified crypto trading with 1inch integration that supports seven networks altogether – Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain (BSC), Polygon (Matic), Avalanche (AVAX), Gnosis (xDAI), Arbitrum & Optimism.

“By integrating both 1inch and Binance, we have established the base of the product, and successfully addressed major problems existing in the current crypto trading market. As we keep building the product and aggregating more and more exchanges on both CEX and DEX, we believe that RocketX Exchange will be the “All-in-one” crypto trading app that drives the mass adoption of Crypto globally,” says Davinder Singh, co-founder of RocketX Exchange.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market fell by 3.63 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $38,972.53 at 4:30 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.99 per cent, up by 0.15 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,912.31, down 4.29 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) fell 2.99 per cent in the same period, and was trading at $402.15. Solana (SOL) was down by 5.41 per cent to $96.70, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 6.63 per cent to $0.888.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was down 5.78 per cent, and it was trading at $0.1356 at 4:30 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was down by 6.99 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00002413. Samoyedcoin was down by 4.51 per cent, trading at $0.01843, while Dogelon Mars was down by 7.01 per cent, and was trading at $0.0000007438.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.81 trillion, a decrease of 3.71 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $75.96 billion, up by 52.77 per cent.

Metacyber (METAC) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 2313.67 per cent. It was trading at $0.000004901 at 4:30 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, BNS Token (BNS) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 91.10 per cent. It was trading at $0.005039.



