Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Hyundai Launch IONIQ 5 Electric Vehicle In India This Year

The model, to be launched in the second half of the year during the festive season, will mark the beginning of the company's battery electric vehicle expansion plans in the country

Hyundai

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 1:55 pm

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it will introduce its globally acclaimed electric vehicle IONIQ 5 in India this year.

The model, to be launched in the second half of the year during the festive season, will mark the beginning of the company's battery electric vehicle expansion plans in the country.

"As a customer centric brand, the company is focussing very strongly on electric mobility across its businesses and product range for a progressive and sustainable future," Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement.

The company has already committed to the expansion of its battery electric vehicle (BEV) line-up in the country to six models by 2028, he added.

"Today, with great pride we are announcing the introduction of IONIQ 5 in CY22 in India. Powering up a new era of electric mobility, IONIQ 5 is all set to redefine the aspirations of customers with solutions that exceed in every sphere, elevating their mobility experiences beyond the conventional," Kim stated.

With the company's 25-year journey of togetherness in India, Hyundai is happy to partner with this great nation on a new quest to charge up the adoption of EVs at scale, he added.

In December last year, Hyundai had announced plans to invest around Rs 4,000 crore to drive in around six electric vehicles in India by 2028. The company plans to roll out a mix of models based on its existing range as well as completely new vehicles based on its global platform 'E-GMP' over the next few years.

Hyundai's line-up of six BEVs will cater to multiple segments including mass market and mass premium segments in India.
 

