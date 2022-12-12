Monday, Dec 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

How To Use UPI Options For Cash Withdrawal At ATMs

Home Business
Outlook Money

How To Use UPI Options For Cash Withdrawal At ATMs

Customers can use UPI applications to withdraw cash from an ATM, thanks to the first Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) solution created by the NCR Corporation

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Dec 2022 2:14 pm

Digital payment solutions that are cashless and fast have changed the way people transact. For example, United Payments Interface or UPI applications, like Google Pay , Paytm, and PhonePe, are widely used for various transactions.

However, the emergence of the Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) technology has taken it a step further, offering a cash withdrawal facility at ATMs using UPI for the first time.

You can withdraw up to Rs 5,000 from an ATM via ICCW, developed by the NCR Corporation.

UPI, overseen by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has seen tremendous growth in India since its debut in 2016.

Currently, only a few banks offer the cardless ATM cash withdrawal facility using UPI. Some of them are the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and Punjab National Bank. Customers are not required to carry their cards or remember ATM pins using the ICCW facility.

Here Are the Steps For ICCW:

Step 1: Go to an ATM and choose the withdraw cash option.

Step 2: On the ATM machine's screen, choose the UPI option.

Related stories

Give Us Money To Burn, We Can Build A UPI-Like Product, Says Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry

Sent Money To A Wrong UPI ID? Here's How You Can Retrieve it

RBI To Add Feature In UPI Platform To Help Customers In E-Commerce, Share Purchases

Step 3: After that, the ATM screen will show a QR code.

Step 4: Switch to the QR code scanner and select any UPI-based payment app from your device.

Step 5: After the scan, the customer can proceed to withdraw up to a maximum of Rs 5,000.

Step 6: Click the "Hit Proceed" button after entering the UPI PIN to withdraw money.

The likelihood of a failed transaction due to an incorrect PIN, or the risk of loss or theft of debit or credit cards, is greatly reduced using the ICCW facility.

However, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the banks would continue to provide debit cards even after the ICCW facility becomes a success.

No additional fee would be levied for UPI cash withdrawals at ATMs.

Tags

Business Digital Payments ICCW ATMs UPI Cash Withdrawal NPCI Banking Digital Platforms
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Natasha Dupeyrón: People Can Step Over Women, Their Intelligence, And Their Feelings, Just Because Of Their Looks

Natasha Dupeyrón: People Can Step Over Women, Their Intelligence, And Their Feelings, Just Because Of Their Looks

Cyclone Mandous Aftermath: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In TN, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala Until Tuesday

Cyclone Mandous Aftermath: IMD Predicts Heavy Showers In TN, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala Until Tuesday