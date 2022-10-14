How To Link Aadhaar With Voter ID Card; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide For You

Election season is frizzling again as The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the dates of Assembly elections for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh today. As preparations begin, people are confronted with all sorts of questions, one of them being – how to link Aadhaar Card with Voter Id?
Out of all the awareness campaigns launched by the ECI, its drive to link the Voter Id card or Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) with Aadhaar Cards, is the most famous of all. While taking out that drive, the ECI clarified that the main purpose of the exercise was to establish the identity of electors and authenticate entries in the electoral rolls. Along with this, another purpose of this linking of Aadhaar Card with Voter Id card was to identify if the same person has registered in more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency.
However, it was also clarified that the linking of Aadhaar Card with Voter Id card is not mandatory. Even then, since many people are interested in linking both the documents, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do so.
How to link Aadhaar Card with Voter Id – Steps
- Download and Install Voter Helpline App from Google Play Store/App Store.
- Open Voter Helpline App, click on the ‘I Agree’ option and then click on ‘Next.’
- Now click on ‘Voter Registration’ and then click on ‘Electoral Authentication Form.’
- Press ‘Let’s Start’ and then enter your mobile number and click on ‘Send OTP.’
- After verifying the OTP, select the option that reads, ‘Yes I have Voter Id’ and then click on ‘Next.’
- Now, enter your Voter Id or EPIC number, select the state and then click on ‘Fetch details’ followed by ‘Proceed.’
- Verify your details shown on the screen and then click on the ‘Next’.
- Now, enter your Aadhaar number, Mobile Number, Place of Application and then click on ‘Done.’
- After click on ‘Done,’ Form 6B preview page is displayed on your screen. Check your details and then click on ‘Confirm’ for final submission of Form 6B.