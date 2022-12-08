How To Claim Car Insurance For Own & Third-Party Damage Hassle-Free: Follow These Simple Steps

Insurers today offer customers the choice to apply for car insurance claims hassle-free on their digital platforms. The process is simple. All they have to do is to upload the required documents and images of the damaged vehicle on the website, after which the insurers' partner garage accesses the damage, and post inspection, the claim is processed and disbursed.

While one may drive with care, accidents do happen and damage cars. In such an event, one can make an insurance claim to pay for the repair cost as per the insurers' policy terms.

Steps To Claim Car Insurance:

Venkatesh Naidu, CEO of Bajaj Capital Insurance Broking, says, "The first step is to notify the insurer of the incident via phone or email. You must not delay in providing the information to the insurer, as it increases the likelihood of a claim rejection. It should be reported within the first seven days of the accident according to insurer guidelines."

Getting the necessary documents is one of the key steps to a more seamless claim process. These records must be stored in a secure location. The soft copies can be stored in a device or mobile application for later use. These documents include the following:

• Driving license

• A copy of the insurance policy certificate

• Registration Certificate (RC) of the insured vehicle

• First Information Report (FIR), if lodged

Says Naidu, it is best to have a physical copy of these documents. But if you lost or damaged your vehicle in the flood and cannot locate the documents, you may submit them digitally.

Ensure Claim Is Not Rejected:

"Every car insurance claim raised by the policyholder may not get settled. Some claims get rejected. An insurance company reserves the right to accept or reject a claim,' says Animesh Das, senior director of motor underwriting at Acko, a general insurance company. So, it is advisable to take the necessary precautions to avoid rejection.

"Every car insurance claim raised by the policyholder may not get settled. Some claims get rejected. An insurance company reserves the right to accept or reject a claim,' says Animesh Das, senior director of motor underwriting at Acko. So, it is advisable to take the necessary precautions to avoid rejection.

Never attempt to repair your vehicle on your own or seek assistance from a local mechanic. Cars are designed using computerised applications today, and any damage to the automobile can jeopardise its warranty and insurance.

If floodwaters have damaged your vehicle, never attempt to start it on your own; instead, have it towed to a workshop. Take as many pictures and videos of the car as possible for proof, as they may serve as prima facie evidence of the vehicle's damage.

Once a claim is filed with the insurer, customers must ensure they obtain the claim docket number from the insurer. This will make it easier for you to keep track of your claim request.

Making A Claim For Third-Party Losses:

We have seen how to make an insurance claim for damage to your car, but if your vehicle destroys someone else’s property in an accident, you would need to make a third-party claim. For this, you or the third party must lodge an FIR at the local police station and get a charge sheet. Then, you need to notify your insurance company and submit the necessary documents. All third-party claims are settled at the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. Note claims are not covered in the case of drunk driving or driving without a valid license.

