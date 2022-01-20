Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

How High Crude Oil Prices Affect the Indian Economy

With crude oil price hitting a 7-year high, there will be a severe impact on the Indian economy, especially in terms of inflation and value of rupee, finds a recent report by Bank of Baroda.

How High Crude Oil Prices Affect the Indian Economy
High Crude Oil Prices Affect the Indian Economy -

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 6:23 pm

With a global trading price of $88 per barrel, oil prices have hit an all-time high in the last seven years. The high price, which has gone up by nearly 28 per cent between December 2021 and January 2022, might severely impact the Indian economy and create pressure on the value of the Indian rupee (INR) in the global market, finds a recent report by the Bank of Baroda, published on January 19. 

The report mentions that there was a growing demand for oil worldwide even in pre-pandemic times, but the supply was not up to the mark. The report quoted the International Energy Agency (IEA) saying that there is still a shortage of nearly 1 million barrels per day worldwide. This imbalance between demand and supply of oil coupled with various other geopolitical tensions resulted in the spike in price finds the report.   

Here are some of the major effects of rising oil prices on the Indian economy: 

Related stories

US To Hold Huge Crude Oil Sale In Gulf Of Mexico After Climate Talks

1.     Higher Inflation  

The report suggests that a 10 per cent increase in crude oil will lead to an increase in the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) in India by nearly 0.9 per cent. The report predicts that increasing oil price may even result in a rate of inflation based on WPI at 12 per cent and 6 per cent for FY22 and FY23, respectively.

There will also be a significant impact on the consumer price index (CPI) and the rate of inflation in terms of CPI may be at 5 per cent in FY23 due to the rise in oil price. Thus, if the price of oil goes up by 10 per cent, the price of the goods in India will be up by 5 per cent.  

2.     Fall In Value Of Rupee

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, there has been a fall in India’s total oil import. Oil import accounted for nearly 27 per cent of India’s total imports in FY19 and fell to 21 per cent in FY21. Although there has been a slight rise in FY22, it is yet to get back to the pre-pandemic level. “We estimate that a 10 per cent hike in oil prices lead to an increase of India’s current account deficit (CAD) by nearly $15 billion or 0.4 per cent of GDP. This will have a negative impact on INR,” says the report.

Moreover, as the study suggests, with an average increase of 1.2 per cent in oil prices, there will be a fall of around 0.9 per cent in the value of the rupee.  

3.     Better Subsidy  

Rising crude oil prices will also have a positive impact on the Indian economy. Revenue collection from the petroleum sector has been high for both the centre and the states. The centre got Rs 2.87 trillion and Rs 4.2 trillion, respectively, in FY20 and FY21. “Higher crude price will mean higher revenue for the states under unchanged excise duty conditions. Thus, with crude prices going up, the subsidy on LPG and kerosene will be high subsequently, though this may not be very significant,” adds Madan Sabnavis, chief economist of the research team.  

Tags

Business Crude Oil Indian Economy India Oil-Gas-Fuel Prices Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Global Unemployment To Reach 207 Million In 2022: ILO report

Global Unemployment To Reach 207 Million In 2022: ILO report

Delhi court denies bail to former MD & CEO of YES Bank Rana Kapoor

Jio, University Of Oulu Ink Agreement For Developing 6G Technology

EPFO Adds 13.95 Lakh Subscribers In November 2021

Facebook Parent Meta To Dive Into NFTs; Ethereum, Shiba Inu Rise

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip