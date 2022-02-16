Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Money

How Facial Scan Feature Of Financial Apps Can Put You At Risk And What You Can Do To Safeguard Yourself

Using facial scan features in financial apps such as Paytm, Phonepe and MobiKwik can be risky. Know the threats and what you can do to safeguard your transactions and financial details

How Facial Scan Feature Of Financial Apps Can Put You At Risk And What You Can Do To Safeguard Yourself
How Facial Scan Feature Of Financial Apps Can Put You At Risk And What You Can Do To Safeguard Yours

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 8:03 am

Various financial apps, including e-payment apps, banking apps or even trading apps, are using the facial scan feature to ease the log-in process. While the feature offers convenience, it comes with the inherent threat of security and breach. Recently, there was an alleged data breach of 3.5 million users of MobiKwik, a fintech unicorn.

Here's how the facial scan feature can put you at risk and what you can do to safeguard your financial transactions and details.

3 Things That Put You At Risk

Related stories

All 1.5 Lakh Post Offices In India To Be Connected To Core Banking System: Sitharaman

RBI Asks People To Follow Safe Digital Banking Practices Amid Rising Cyber Frauds

50% Banks Run Risk Assessment Yearly; Spike In Banking Frauds Post-Covid: Deloitte Report 

Lack Of Robust Technology: Not all financial apps may have checks and balances for the facial scan feature. “Financial apps make use of this inbuilt feature instead of building or incorporating their own technology. One of their criteria is that if you are the owner of the phone, you are the owner of the app,” says Arnab Bhattacharya, data security professional working with Tata Consultancy Services.  

Cloning Of Facial Features Is Easy: Bypassing the facial scan feature to login to someone’s account is not too difficult through the KYC route, caution experts. “Be it apps like Paytm, Mobiwiki or even crypto trading apps, these apps use face determination, often based on the details (facial features) gathered from the photo IDs such as Aadhar and PAN card that we need to submit for KYC (know your customer). Now it is easy to clone the personal (facial) details uploaded and bypass the security,” says Viral Parmar, founder and CEO, Comexpo Cyber Security, a security firm.  

Bhattacharya cites an example. “In 2016, at the Usenix Security Symposium, a University of North Carolina team described how they collected pictures from social media to create animated 3D models in virtual reality, which were used to bypass face recognition. Some security researchers aim to unlock the iPhone X by 3D-printing a head. So, it is not entirely safe,” he adds.  

Vulnerable To Financial Data Breach: The facial scan feature of financial apps can put your financial data at risk. Most financial apps ask for KYC details, which may include your bank and other financial details. Hackers could easily access the KYC details stored by apps and use them for fraudulent purposes.

"Accessing such financial apps may even make the banking details linked with the app vulnerable. For example, if Paytm is linked with a bank account, and it gets hacked, then the account details are also at risk," says Parmar. 

What You Can Do

Go For Multifactor Authentication: Using the facial scan feature is convenient but may not be the safest method. “The best way to maintain security and privacy on such apps is to go for multifactor authentication. A minimum of two-factor authentication is always suggested,” says Parmar.  

He also suggests using authenticator apps, which can be synced with the financial app you are using. Once you try to log into the financial app, the authenticator app will generate a code to authenticate the log-in. You will have to use the code generated to log into the financial app.

Choose Genuine Apps: It’s important to watch out for fake apps. "It is better to go for Google or Microsoft authenticator apps and Apple has its own authenticator. These three should be used to avoid any fake apps," says Parmar.

The same goes for financial apps; go for the ones that are recognised by authorities. “Genuine financial apps which are recognised by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) or the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are secure,” he adds. Ensure you are logging into a genuine financial app as it is likely to have better security features. Read more on genuine apps here

Tags

Business Financial Fraud Hacking Digital Payments /Digital Banking
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher Led By Gains In Auto, Financial Services Shares

Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher Led By Gains In Auto, Financial Services Shares

Bank of Russia Successfully Conducts Digital Rubble Trial; Ethereum Up 4%, Bitcoin Up 1%

Are Cryptocurrencies Really Like Ponzi Schemes? Here’s What Experts Have To Say

Nifty Seen Opening Higher Amid Strong Cues From Asian Markets

InMobi's Roposo To Enter Business Deal With Reliance Retail

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?