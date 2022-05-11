Wednesday, May 11, 2022
How Entab Enabled Schools To Work Remotely During The Pandemic

Entab's mobile applications compliment their ERP systems by providing real time updates to parents on their children

Online education Entab

Updated: 11 May 2022 5:03 pm

The Covid-19 pandemic brought the country to a standstill after lockdowns were imposed to contain the spread of the virus in 2020. Initially, most of people were confined to their homes to work remotely and that had an impact on students as well. The students were learning from home on mobile devices, laptops, computers etc. 

A lot of this was made possible by education ERP software developed by Delhi-based IT firm Entab.  Entab has developed school management or a school ERP software that helps managing day-to-day affairs of schools. 

Entab's CampusCare software is the country's most preferred school management ERP software. It is an artificially intelligent software that comes equipped with modules and features, Entab said. 

The software is being used by more than 1,800 schools in the country and has evolved over the years. 

CampusCare ERP is a comprehensive school management software that manages everything, right from the attendance of thousands of students, to providing the facility of bus tracking, GPS and online fee management.

Founded in 2000 by Lawrence Zacharias and Shaji Thomas, Entab is considered as a front runner when it comes to digitalising school campuses. It has a dedicated team of more than 500 professionals, headquartered at New Delhi, operating in 29 different states.

Entab has also introduced mobile applications keeping up with the changing technological advancements. Entab's mobile applications compliment their ERP systems by providing real time updates to parents on their children. The mobile application has features like fees depositing, generating report cards, assigning homework to students and uploading class notes among other features.

Entab's business has witnessed an exponential growth after it launched mobile application and its business grew over three times during the pandemic.

Entab will soon launch learnining management system (LMS) software, online content for schools and online courses that will disrupt the edu-tech sector and it will turn classrooms into smart classrooms.

