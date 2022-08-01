Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Hong Kong University Takes First Step To Build Immersive Metaverse Campus, Bitcoin Down 2%

Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) will build a metaverse campus so that its students do not have to worry about geographical boundaries. Meanwhile, Miami city is set to unveil a collection of 5,000 NFTs to provide a unique experience for its residents and visitors and to support local artists.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 9:24 am

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has launched a virtual reality classroom as part of its ultimate bigger plan of creating a fully immersive metaverse campus. 

HKUST said in a statement that this is the first step into its larger plan to build ‘MetaHKUST’, which will be a learning area in the metaverse world. MetaHKUST will connect the university’s Hong Kong campus with its Guangzhou campus and allow students to take lessons without physical geographical boundaries.

“A lot of guests might be overseas and can’t attend [the opening], so we will host it in the metaverse,” said Pan Hui, chair professor of computational media and arts at Guangzhou campus, reported South China Morning Post.

In other news, Miami city, Florida, US, is set to unveil a unique collection of about 5,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) designed by 56 local Miami artists and represents Miami City’s 56 square mile area. Users buying these NFTs will also get access to a Mastercard program.

Mayor Francis X. Suarez said in a statement, "The City of Miami has been on the vanguard of the web 3.0 revolution and we will continue to employ these new technologies to support our existing businesses while attracting new ones, raise capital and provide experiences for our citizens and those visiting this great City. At the same time, we can also use this novel approach to support local artists and charities." 

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 0.75 per cent to $1.09 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was down by 5.88 per cent to $71.86 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $23,403.03, lower by 1.63 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 0.09 per cent to $1,695.10. 
 
Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 1.51 per cent at $0.5231, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 0.01 per cent at $0.3408, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 1.3 per cent at $42.89, Polkadot (DOT) rose 7.61 per cent at $8.87 and Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 1.86 per cent at $287.87.

Today’s top gainer was Filecoin (FIL), which was up by 27.76 per cent at $10.79. The top loser was Bitcoin Gold (BTG), which was down by 11.96 per cent at $29.56. 

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 0.76 per cent at $0.06996. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.0589. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose 1.22 per cent at $0.00001229.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was down by 1.98 per cent to trade at $0.0000003539, Floki Inu (FLOKI) rose 2.4 per cent at $0.00001316, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) rose 4.8 per cent at $0.01293. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 5.46 per cent at $11,254.85. Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 0.96 per cent at $0.00009896, Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 1.95 per cent at $23.97, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a loss of 3.88 per cent at $8.52, and Aave (AAVE) rose by 3.27 per cent at $99.67.

