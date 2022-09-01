Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Honda Cars Reports 30% Decline In Wholesales In August

The company had sold a total of 11,177 units in the same month last year

Honda.
Honda.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 9:25 pm

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday reported a 30 per cent decline in domestic sales at 7,769 units in August.

The company had sold a total of 11,177 units in the same month last year.

Exports stood at 2,356 units last month against 2,262 units in the year-ago month.

"The demand momentum continues to be strong, which is very encouraging and positive for the auto industry as we enter the festive season," Honda Cars India Director Marketing and Sales Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

On the supply side, however, the company continues to face hurdles arising out of global chip shortage, which is affecting production volumes and resulting in extended waiting periods for models, he added. 

Tags

Business Honda Motors Honda Automobile Industry Automobile Company Automobile Sales Honda Automobile Sales
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?