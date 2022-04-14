Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Holcim Ltd Considers Potential Sale Of Its Stake At Ambuja Cement: Report

In order to reduce debt and diversify its portfolio through acquisitions, Holcim has been selling off its non-core assets.

Holcim Ltd Considers Potential Sale Of Its Stake At Ambuja Cement: Report
File Photo.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 6:46 pm

The world’s largest cement manufacturer, Holcim Ltd, is planning to potentially sell its entire stake of 63 per cent in India-based Ambuja Cements, along with other businesses in India, Bloomberg reported citing sources. Ambuja Cement currently has a market valuation of $9.6 billion. 

Related stories

Ambuja Cements Falls Over 5% After Profit More Than Halves In December Quarter

According to the report, deliberations are in the early stages and may lead to a transaction. In order to reduce debt and diversify its portfolio through acquisitions, Holcim has been selling off its non-core assets. In September last year, Holcim divested $1 billion in its Brazillian unit. It is also planning to sell its business in Zimbabwe. 

In December, Holcim acquired Malarkey Roofing Products and in early 2021 Firestone Building Products.  

Ambuja Cement, which was founded in 1983, has a cement capacity of 31 million metric tons. Having integrated six manufacturing plants, and eight grinding units, the company has ACC Ltd, as a subsidiary. 

Tags

Business National Holcim Ltd Holcim Limited Cement Makers Ambuja Cement Cement Manufacturer Cement Manufacturing Company Cement Manufacturing Firm Cement Manufacturing Companies Cement Manufacturing Firms
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Their Newborn Baby Boy's Nick Name

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Their Newborn Baby Boy's Nick Name

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat