Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

HMSI launches 2022 CBR 650R at Rs 9.35 lakh

HMSI has launched a new and upgraded version of the CBR 650R on Tuesday, the 2022 CBR 650R.

HMSI launches 2022 CBR 650R at Rs 9.35 lakh
HMSI -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 7:02 pm

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Tuesday said it has launched a new version of the CBR 650R bike in the country, priced at Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram).

The new version -- 2022 CBR 650R -- has made its way to the Indian market through the completely knocked down (CKD) route.

The bike can be booked through the company's BigWing Topline showrooms, HMSI said in a statement.

"The powerful engine of CBR 650R replicates the adrenaline rush and sporty performance of RR machines. With the 2022 CBR 650R, customers can explore the real riding thrill on a middleweight motorcycle," HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata noted.

HMSI said it has commenced bookings for the 2022 CBR650R at its dealerships in Gurugram (Haryana), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), Hyderabad (Telangana) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

It comes with a 649cc engine, which puts out a net power of 64 kW. 

Tags

Business Honda Cars Honda 2022 CBR 650R
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Indonesian Financial Services Authority Warns Firms On Crypto; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rise    

Indonesian Financial Services Authority Warns Firms On Crypto; Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Rise    

Singapore Based Crypto Exchange, Vauld Lists 230+ Crypto Assets

Unilever To Lay Off 1,500 Staff As Part Of Restructuring

Net-Zero Target Requires World To Modify High Emission Diets Like Beef and Lamb: McKinsey Report

SC To Hear SpiceJet's Plea Against Madras HC Order In Winding Up Case

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 9: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Register Contrasting Wins To Enter Semis

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare