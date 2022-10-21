Hindustan Aeronautics Gets Order For 70 Trainer Jets From Indian Air Force In A Deal Worth Rs 6,800 Crore

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have concluded a deal worth Rs. 6,800 crore for 70 Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) trainer jets.

According to HAL, the twin-seater HTT-40's are used for basic flying training, aerobatics, instrument flying, navigation, night flying, close formation. Its maximum take-off weight is 2,800 kgs while its top speed is 450 km/h with a range of 1,000 kms.

The company on its website mentioned that HTT-40’s projected requirement is for 106 aircraft out of which IAF has ordered 70.

The development of the trainer aircraft was initiated by HAL as the IAF wanted 181 trainers to replace the HAL HPT-32 Deepak. The first flight of the HTT-40 was in May 2016 and received clearance from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification on June 6, 2022, while the Deepak was handed over to the IAF in 1984, Indian Express reported.

An IAF trainee pilot has a three-stage training process. Stage 1 will now be on the HTT-40 as it is a basic trainer, Stage 2 is on the HAL HJT-16 Kiran for intermediate training and the last stage before flying fighter jets is on British Aerospace Systems’ Hawk advanced jet, the report added.

According to separate report, Argentina is interested in buying HAL’s light combat helicopter (LCH) Prachand and light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

