Hero MotoCorp Launches Vida V1 Electric Scooter Starting At Rs 1.45 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp on Friday launched its first electric scooter under the sub-brand, Vida. The company is offering the Vida V1 electric scooter in two variants: Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro.

The Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.59 (ex-showroom) while the Vida V1 Plus costs Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Plus Range

The V1 Pro claims an IDC range of 165 km whereas the V1 Plus has an IDC-claimed range of 143 km. Both scooters have a top speed of 80 kmph. The Vida V1 Pro can cover 0-40 kmph in 3.2 seconds while the V1 Plus takes 3.4 seconds for the same.

The scooters can be charged using a portable charger that comes with the scooter. Both scooters have a portable battery pack so it can be removed and charged at home.

Vida V1 Features

The Vida V1 comes with cruise control, riding modes, keyless control, SOS alert, reverse assist, two-way throttle and a boost mode, etc. Besides, there are smart connected features as well.

The scooters can receive OTA updates for more features.

There is a limp home safety feature which will limit the scooter's top speed to 10 kmph and the scooter should be able to cover up to 8 km on an almost dead battery.

Along with the Vida V1 electric scooter, Hero MotoCorp has also launched the Vida platform, Vida services, Vida fast-charging network and Vida cloud.

Vida V1 Bookings and Deliveries

The booking for the Vida V1 will start from October 10 in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Jaipur. The deliveries for the scooter will start from the second week of December.