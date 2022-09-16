Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Hero Motocorp To Enter EV Segment Next Month, To Launch 1st Model Under Vida Brand

In a regulatory filing, the company said that "a new era in mobility is about to begin" alluding to an event under its Vida brand on October 7, 2022

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 6:45 pm

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp is all set to foray into the electric segment next month with the launch of its first model in the domestic market.

In a regulatory filing, the company said that "a new era in mobility is about to begin" alluding to an event under its Vida brand on October 7, 2022.

The two-wheeler major has issued invites to its dealers, investors and global distributors for the event to be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Industry sources confirmed that the company will launch its first EV product at the event.

In March this year, Hero MotoCorp had said it has lined up a USD 100 million (around Rs 760 crore) global fund to nurture over 10,000 entrepreneurs on ESG (environmental, social and governance) solutions, including its upcoming electric vehicles (EVs).

The two-wheeler maker plans to introduce emerging mobility solutions under the Vida brand.

Sources said the company has developed the product at its Jaipur-based R&D hub, the Centre of Innovation and Technology and will utilise its Chittor-based manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh to roll out the product.

Related stories

Development And Testing Of Electric Vehicles Need To Follow Strict Protocols, Say Industry Leaders

Hero MotoCorp Partners With Accenture For Cost Optimisation In Supply Chain

Hero MotoCorp Sales Jump 3% To 4,84,867 Units In June

Tags

Business Hero MotoCorp Environmental Pollution Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live