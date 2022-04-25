Monday, Apr 25, 2022
Hero Electric Partners With EVIFY To Deploy 1,000 Electric Scooters In Next Two Years

As per the partnership, Hero Electric will deploy 1,000 electric scooters to EVIFY in the next two years. The first 50 units are already in production and will be delivered by next month.

Electric Vehicles.

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 1:48 pm

Hero Electric on Monday said it has joined hands with EVIFY, a tech-enabled electric vehicle-based logistics company.

As per the partnership, Hero Electric will deploy 1,000 electric scooters to EVIFY in the next two years.

The first 50 units are already in production and will be delivered by next month, Hero Electric said in a statement.

Additionally, the company will be delivering 500 EVs to be deployed by EVIFY in multiple tier-2/3 3 cities by the year-end, it added.

"B2B partnerships will enable the EV industry to exchange and utilize partner expertise and strengths to work toward the Zero-Emission vision. Fostering this vision, we have partnered with EVIFY to support their vision of electrifying the last mile delivery segment," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill stated.

The company will leverage its resources and support more such partners, he added.

"We see massive potential in the ongoing EV revolution becoming a major factor in enabling the transformation of logistics solutions. This partnership will help us reimagine the EV logistics landscape in India," EVIFY CEO Devrishi Arora said. 

