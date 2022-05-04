Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Here Are The Highlights Of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee Off-Cycle Meeting

The benchmark policy rate (repo) is hiked by 40 bps to 4.4 pc with immediate effect.

Here Are The Highlights Of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee Off-Cycle Meeting
RBI .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 May 2022 3:50 pm

Following are the highlights of the decisions taken in the off-cycle meeting of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee:

  • The benchmark policy rate (repo) is hiked by 40 bps to 4.40 per cent with immediate effect.
  • First hike in policy rate since August 2018 to increase the cost of borrowing for corporates, and individuals.
  • Cash reserve ratio hiked by 50 bps to 4.5 per cent effective May 21.
  • MPC held an off-cycle meeting on May 2 & 4 to reassess evolving inflation-growth dynamics.
  • RBI also decides to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation remains within target going forward.
  • Global commodity price dynamics driving the path of food inflation in India. 
  • Inflation is expected to rule at elevated levels, warranting resolute and calibrated steps to anchor inflation expectations and contain second-round effects. 
  • Renewed lockdowns & supply chain disruptions due to the resurgence of Covid-19 infections in major economies could sustain higher logistics costs for longer. 
  • Indian economy appears capable of weathering deterioration in geopolitical conditions.
  • A jump in fertilizer prices and other input costs has a direct impact on food prices in India.
  • Spillovers from global wheat shortages impact domestic prices, even though domestic supply remains comfortable. 
  • The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled during June 6-8. 

Tags

Business RBI Reserve Bank Of India Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Repo Rate Inflation RBI Monetary Policy Committee RBI MPC
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Budaun man allegedly gets wife raped to frame opponents

Budaun man allegedly gets wife raped to frame opponents

Here Is Why RBI Hiked Repo Rate By 40 Basis Points

Here Is Why RBI Hiked Repo Rate By 40 Basis Points