HDFC Net Profit Rises 22% To Rs 3,669 Crore In June Quarter

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 2:43 pm

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday reported a 22.2 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 3,668.92 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on higher income driven by robust loan disbursements. 

The company's net profit in the same quarter a year ago stood at Rs 3,001 crore.

Its total income during the June 2022 quarter increased to Rs 13,248.73 crore against Rs 11,663.14 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its individual loan disbursements during the quarter rose 66 per cent.

The consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 5,574 crore compared to Rs 5,311 crore. 

HDFC said it proposes to raise an international social loan of $1.1 billion, which is its first international social loan from India and among the largest globally. 

Shares of HDFC Ltd traded at Rs 2,372.35 apiece on BSE, up 1.56 per cent.
 

