Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

HDFC Life June Quarter Profit Jumps 21% To Rs 365 Crore

The total premium rose 21 per cent to Rs 9,396 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 7,656 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC Life said

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 2:46 pm

HDFC Life on Tuesday reported 21 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 365 crore for the first quarter of  current fiscal year.

The company had reported Rs 302 crore profit in April-June 2021-22.

The total premium rose 21 per cent to Rs 9,396 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 7,656 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC Life said in a statement.

During the latest quarter, first year premium collection rose by 27 per cent to Rs 4,776 crore from Rs 3,767 crore in the same period a year ago.

Related stories

Investment Via P-Notes Drops To Rs 80,092 Crore In June; Volatility To Continue In Near Future

Piyush Goyal Calls For Deepening Trade Ties With Africa; Exploring Solar Energy, Startup Ecosystem

The company's solvency stands at 178 per cent, it said, adding, in order to further strengthen solvency to fuel growth, it will continue to evaluate raising equity capital as needed.

Consequent to acquisition of Exide Life Insurance Company Limited on January 1, 2022, it has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

"Further, with regards to the merger of Exide Life with the company, post necessary approval, the Holding Company had filed a Scheme of amalgamation with National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). NCLT had vide its order dated June 6, 2022, admitted the application and granted certain exemptions to further proceed with the merger process," it said.
 

Tags

Business HDFC Life HDFC Life Q1 Earnings HDFC Life June Quarter Earnings HDFC Life Profit HDFC Life Revenue HDFC Life Premium Income
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs PAK, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs PAK, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?

Darjeeling Political Landscape: New Dawn Or Lull Before New Storm?