Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

HDFC, HDFC Bank Rally Most In Over Seven Months On Heavy Trading Volumes

On the BSE, over 16 lakh HDFC Bank shares changed hands compared with an average of 2.92 lakh shares traded daily in the past two weeks

HDFC Bank.
HDFC Bank shares surged as much as 7%

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 2:02 pm

Shares of the country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank rose as much as 7.3 per cent and its associate mortgage lender HDFC climbed a whopping 7.35 per cent on the back of heavy trading volumes. Both the shares staged their biggest single-day gain in over seven months after their merger was announced on April 4.

On the BSE, over 16 lakh HDFC Bank shares changed hands compared with an average of 2.92 lakh shares traded daily in the past two weeks while on the National Stock Exchange over 2.34 crore shares were traded.

Likewise, HDFC shares were also witnessing very high trading volumes on the NSE as 78 lakh shares changed hands during the trading.

The rally in the stock came after reports suggested that changes in the MSCI index rules pertaining to merger and acquisition rules. As per reports MSCI has done away with requirement of minimum foreign room, Business Standard reported. Changes in MSCI indexes lead to capital allocation from funds that track MSCI indices for investing in capital markets and it is likely that these funds will invest in HDFC and HDFC Bank, analysts said.

Earlier this year, the board of directors of HDFC and HDFC Bank gave a go ahead for merger of both the entities. Last month, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) gave its nod for holding a shareholders' meeting for obtaining approval for the proposed merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank. 
     
The shareholder meeting will be convened on November 25, 2022 for the purpose of considering and approving the Scheme of Amalgamation, HDFC said in a regulatory filing on Friday. 
     
HDFC Ltd has also received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for transfer of HDFC Property Ventures Limited (HPVL), a wholly-owned subsidiary, to HDFC Bank. 

Meanwhile, other HDFC group shares were also witnessing strong buying interest as HDFC Life rose 3 per cent and HDFC AMC advanced 1 per cent.

As of 1:52 pm, HDFC Bank shares were up 5.57 per cent at Rs 1,610 and HDFC stock rose 6 per cent to Rs 2,649, outperforming the Sensex which was up 1.74 per cent.
 

Related stories

HDFC AMC To Launch Business Cycle Mutual Fund, NFO From Nov 11-25

HDFC Ltd Q2 Profit Rises 24% To Rs 7,043 Crore

Tags

Business HDFC HDFC Bank HDFC Shares HDFC Bank Shares HDFC Share Price Movement HDFC Merger HDFC Merger News
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report