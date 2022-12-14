Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

HDFC Bank Inks Pact With LEAF For Enabling Financial Access To Farmers

Home Business

HDFC Bank Inks Pact With LEAF For Enabling Financial Access To Farmers

Following the MoU, HDFC Bank would work with LEAF Farmers Network in the operational areas under LEAF in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 5:57 pm

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it has partnered with integrated full-stack agriculture technology solutions provider Lawrencedale Agro Processing India (LEAF) to support the farming community in three southern states.

As per the memorandum of understanding that has been signed, the bank would extend its specialised services and facilities to farmers, agri-producers and other rural communities.

Following the MoU, HDFC Bank would work with LEAF Farmers Network in the operational areas under LEAF in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

"This agreement is signed to expand the financial accessibility and inclusivity of farmers and the scope of Farmer Producer Organisation ecosystem," a press release said.

With this deal, four lakh farmers across the three states stand to benefit.

HDFC Bank senior executive vice president and Head, Rural Banking, Anil Bhavnani exchanged documents with LEAF founder and CEO Palat Vijayaraghavan on the occasion.

"Our partnership with LEAF will create great outcomes. It will improve and provide financial access and inclusion to the entire rural ecosystem, drive impact and create shared success," Bhavnani said.
 

Tags

Business HDFC Bank LEAF Farmer Loans
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Biden Forms Interagency Group To Draft Antisemitism Strategy

Biden Forms Interagency Group To Draft Antisemitism Strategy

Sasta Item: Ashneer Grover Takes A Jibe At Ankur Warikoo’s Book

Sasta Item: Ashneer Grover Takes A Jibe At Ankur Warikoo’s Book