Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

HDFC Bank Hikes Lending Rates By 0.35%; Second Hike In Two Months

The hike, which comes a day ahead of the RBI's scheduled policy review, is the second such move from the lender in as many months, taking the cumulative hike to up to 0.60 per cent

HDFC Bank Hikes Lending Rates By 0.35%; Second Hike In Two Months
HDFC Bank PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 2:13 pm

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday announced a 0.35 per cent hike in lending rate.

The hike, which comes a day ahead of the RBI's scheduled policy review, is the second such move from the lender in as many months, taking the cumulative hike to up to 0.60 per cent. 

Related stories

RBI Repo Rate: After Hike In Lending Rates, Banks Start Hiking Deposit Rates on FDs, SBs

ICICI, Bank Of Baroda, Bank Of India, Central Bank Revise Lending Rates After Repo Rate Hike

Kotak Bank, Axis Bank Join Bank of Baroda and SBI In Hiking Lending Rates; Know Them Here

The RBI had surprised all with a 0.40 per cent hike in key interest rates on May 4 to tame the inflation situation and is widely expected to follow up with further tightening of the policy on Wednesday. 

HDFC Bank increased its Marginal Cost of funding based Lending Rate by 0.35 per cent from June 7, as per the new rate structure published on its website.

The one-year MCLR, on which a bulk of consumer loans are pegged, will be 7.85 per cent after the newest review as against 7.50 per cent earlier. 

The overnight MCLR will be 7.50 per cent against 7.15 per cent, while the three-year MCLR will be 8.05 per cent compared to 7.70 per cent. 

It can be noted that the rate hikes come at a time when credit growth is not very high and banks are keen to accelerate on the same. There have been hikes in deposit rates as well, which have preceded the lending rate hikes, along with the change in the policy environment.

Tags

Business National HDFC Bank HDFC Bank Restrictions HDFC Bank Card HDFC Bank Shares HDFC Bank Size HDFC Bank Earnings HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger Details HDFC Bank Profit
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed: Protest By Qatar And Kuwait A Wake Up Call For India

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son

Hyderabad Teen Rape: 5 More Minors Reportedly Raped Amid Outrage Against VIP's Son