Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

HCL Tech To Hire 1,300 People In Mexico Over Next Two Years

The move is expected to strengthen its current employee base of 2,400 people in that country

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 3:25 pm

IT company HCL Technologies plans to hire 1,300 people in Mexico over the next two years, according to a statement.

The move is expected to strengthen its current employee base of 2,400 people in that country.

HCL Tech outlined its expansion plans in Mexico at its 14-year anniversary celebration at Guadalajara, in Mexico and said "the company expects to hire 1,300 people in the next two years".

The IT firm will also be opening its sixth technology center in Guadalajara.

The new center will significantly expand its presence to serve its growing local and international client base across industries and will focus on creating next-generation digital solutions.

"In line with the company's hybrid operating model, the center will embrace an agile workplace," the statement said.

The company recently announced a digital transformation partnership with Cemex, a global construction materials company and an integrated IT Services partnership with Neoris, a leading global digital accelerator. 

Related stories

HCL Tech Lays Off 300 Employees Globally Working On Microsoft Projects: Report

India's Startup Story Intact, Tech Innovation Vibrant, Relevant: HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar

Business Continuity Plan In Place For Sri Lanka Operations, Says HCL Tech CEO

Tags

Business National HCL Tech HCL Technologies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Air Force Day 2022: IAF Marks 90 Years Of Glory, Excellence And Bravery; All You Need To Know

Indian Air Force Day 2022: IAF Marks 90 Years Of Glory, Excellence And Bravery; All You Need To Know

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls