Harsha Engineers International IPO: Here Is How To Check Share Allotment Status

Harsha Engineers IPO: Share allotment process of Harsha Engineers International began today. The company sold shares via initial public offering (IPO) in price the band of Rs 314-330 which ended on September 19. The company raised Rs 755 crore from the IPO which was a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale by existing shareholders. The shares in the IPO were in very high demand as the IPO was subscribed 75 times by the final day of the issue.

Harsha Engineers sold shares in price band of Rs 314-330 per share and retail investors were allowed to bid for minimum one lot of 45 shares up to maximum of 13 lots. At the upper end of the price band one lot of Harsha Engineers shares was priced at Rs 14,850.

Harsha Engineers reserved 50 per cent of shares in the IPO for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors which include High Net Worth Individuals and 35 per cent for Retail Investors.

Harsha Engineers IPO: Here is how to check share allotment status through BSE website:

Log in to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select Harsha Engineers International from the list

Enter your application number

Provide your PAN number

Verify that you are not a robot and click ‘submit'

Harsha Engineers IPO: Steps to check allotment status through registrar's website (Link Intime India):