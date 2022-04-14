Haldiram's May Launch IPO In Next 2-3 Years: Report

Popular snack brand Haldiram's is likely to launch its initial public offer (IPO) in the next two-three years, its Chairman Manohar Lal Agrawal revealed.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Agarwal discussed about Haldiram's expansion plans and a potential entry into Dalal Street.

He also added the company will have to increase prices further due to inflation as there is no other alternative.

"Due to soaring inflation, almost everything is costlier - from transportation and fuel to raw materials. The cost of edible oil is almost double now, but we have managed to hike prices only by 10-20 percent," said Agarwal.

The 80-year-old snack brand Haldiram, which started as a small snack shop in Bikaner has now become a billion-dollar entity.

Haldiram is currently run by third-generation brother’s Shiv Kishan Agarwal, Manohar Lal and Madhusudan Agarwal.

Haldiram's has over 70 sweet and salty snacks products and even restaurants operating in Delhi and Nagpur.

"Our plan is to expand on retail front with restaurants so that customers can come and eat fresh food. We have 100 restaurants in Delhi and 30-40 in Nagpur. We plan to expand our retail outlets in India and simultaneously in global markets," said Agarwal.

