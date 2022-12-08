GST Tribunal To Be Set Up In Haryana By March: Khattar

A GST tribunal will be set up in Haryana by March next year for the convenience of tax payers and lawyers in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday.



For this, a recommendation has been made to the GST Council, the chief minister said, adding that two Joint ETC Range Appeal Offices would be opened at Hisar and Gurugram to resolve GST related issues.



The chief minister was addressing as the chief guest at the one-day 'Kar Samvad' programme organised for the first time in the state by the Excise and Taxation Department, Haryana in collaboration with Haryana Tax Bar Associations at Gurugram.



Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala also participated in the programme as a special guest.



During this, tax-related topics were discussed in detail with the representatives of the Haryana Tax Bar Associations.



Members of the Haryana State Tax Bar Association and Karnal Tax Bar Association along with lawyers attended the programme and shared their GST and VAT related problems with the chief minister, the deputy chief minister and the officials.



Sharing his views, chief minister said that the 'GST Aamne Samne' forum will be started at the divisional level, providing a common platform to taxpayers, lawyers and officers of the Excise and Taxation Department to solve GST related problems in the state.



At the initial level, it will be started in all the six divisions of the state, including Ambala, Karnal, Rohtak, Hisar, Gurugram, and Faridabad, in which taxpayers, tax lawyers and officers will solve tax related problems once in every month.



Besides this, the chief minister also called for promoting voluntary registration for GST and said that three lawyers who get the maximum number of registrations in a year would be felicitated.