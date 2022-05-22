Sunday, May 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

GST Council May Consider Modification In Monthly Tax Payment Form For Better ITC Reporting

A meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, the highest decision making body in the GST matter, is likely to be held next month

GST Council May Consider Modification In Monthly Tax Payment Form For Better ITC Reporting
.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 May 2022 11:09 am

The GST Council is likely to consider modification in summary return and monthly tax payment form, GSTR-3B, in its meeting next month, with a view to check fake input tax credit claims and expedite settlement of genuine ones, an official said.

According to officials, the modified form will provide clarity with regard to gross input tax credit (ITC) due to the taxpayer, the amount claimed in a particular month and the net amount left in the taxpayer's ledger.

A meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, the highest decision making body in the GST matter, is likely to be held next month.

Related stories

With SC Verdict On GST Council's Powers, Is One Nation One Tax Regime In Danger?

GST Council Recommendations Not Binding On Centre And States But Have Persuasive Value: Supreme Court

SC Ruling Unlikely To Alter GST Regime; Power To Reject Council's Recos Never Used: Revenue Secretary

The modified form will help in checking bogus ITC claims and ensure that honest taxpayers are able to timely avail the ITC benefit.

"The law committee of the GST Council is looking at streamlining the GSTR-3B so that there is further clarity on ITC disclosure. The modified GSTR-3B is expected to be put up before the Council in its next meeting," the official told PTI.

GSTR-3B, which is a summary statement and monthly GST payment form, is filed in staggered manner between 20th, 22nd and 24th of every month for different categories of taxpayers.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the changes in monthly tax payment form would help identify taxpayers who are claiming ineligible tax credit.

"The new form would bring in changes in the reporting of gross tax credit by financial institutions, including banks and NBFCs, companies in the oil and gas sector, extra neutral alcohol manufacturing, public transportation services, healthcare and educational services," Mohan said.

Precise reporting of the gross tax credit would also iron out the delays in the distribution of tax revenues between the Centre and states, he added.

In its next meeting the Council will also consider the report of the panel of ministers on applicability of GST on casinos, race courses and online gaming.

The group of state ministers unanimously decided on hiking the tax rate on these services to 28 per cent, besides working out a method of valuing these services for the purpose of levying this tax.

Currently, services of casinos, horse racing and online gaming attract 18 per cent GST. The GoM would decide on the method of valuing the services.

Tags

Business National GST Compensation GST GST Council GST Collection GST On Textile GST Council Meeting GST On Cryptocurrency GST Claims GST Collection In March
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood