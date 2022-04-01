Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

GST Collection In March At All-Time High Of Rs 1.42 Lakh Crore

The revenues for of March are 15% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 46% higher than the GST revenues in March 2020, finance ministry of finance said in a statement

GST Collection In March At All-Time High Of Rs 1.42 Lakh Crore

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 3:57 pm

GST collections in March is all time high breaching earlier record of ₹1,40,986 crore collected in the month of January 2022.

The revenues for of March are 15% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 46% higher than the GST revenues in March 2020, ministry of finance said in a statement.

Related stories

Miffed With Rising False GST Claims, Centre Mulls Roping In NPCI To Verify Traders’ Bank Accounts

Govt Says Rs 95.86 Crore Recovered From 11 Cryptocurrency Exchanges For GST Evasion

Central Government Consider Introducing GST In Cryptocurrencies; Crypto Market Falls

GST collections in February came in at ₹1,33,026 crore.

The February mop-up was impacted by the Omicron wave that swept through the country and hence, the gross sales tax collection was lower than the record ₹1,40,986 crore netted in January.

Tags

Business National GST Collection In March GST Collection GST GST Compensation GST On Textile GST Council GST Council Meeting GST Claims
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

World Cup 2022 Draw: Complete Guide

World Cup 2022 Draw: Complete Guide

Top 5 OTT Releases Of This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases Of This Week