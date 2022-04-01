GST collections in March is all time high breaching earlier record of ₹1,40,986 crore collected in the month of January 2022.

The revenues for of March are 15% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 46% higher than the GST revenues in March 2020, ministry of finance said in a statement.

GST collections in February came in at ₹1,33,026 crore.

The February mop-up was impacted by the Omicron wave that swept through the country and hence, the gross sales tax collection was lower than the record ₹1,40,986 crore netted in January.