Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Greenply Net Profit Up By 19% To Rs 29 crore In Q3

Plywood maker Greenply Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 29.8 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal on account of higher sales.

Greenply Net Profit Up By 19% To Rs 29 crore In Q3
Greenply Net Profit Up By 19% To Rs 29 crore In Q3

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 10:35 am

Plywood maker Greenply Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 29.8 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal on account of higher sales. The company's revenue during the October-December period of the 2021-22 fiscal was Rs 421.1 crore, up by over 23 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. It said gross margin stood at 38.7 per cent with a 3.34 per cent y-o-y decline due to COVID-induced disruptions and cost inflation. The company is setting up a greenfield plywood manufacturing unit with a capacity of 13.5 million square metre per annum in Uttar Pradesh.

"The plant’s machinery erection work is underway and trial runs are expected in March 2022. Commercial operations will commence in the first quarter of the next fiscal," a company statement said. It is also constructing a greenfield medium density fibreboard (MDF) manufacturing unit with a capacity of 800 cubic metre per day in Vadodara of Gujarat. "All plant and machinery have been ordered and construction activities are in full swing," it added.

Tags

Business Plywood Greenply
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Sri Lankan FM To Visit India To Formalise Economic Relief Package

Sri Lankan FM To Visit India To Formalise Economic Relief Package

Manappuram Finance Slumps Over 14 per cent On Weak Q3 Results

LIC IPO May Not Have Special Provisions For Policyholders; Eligibility Criteria For Reserved Portion

Education, Health Areas of Concern For People As They Respond To Delhi Govt’s ‘Swaraj Budget’

PM Modi To Inaugurate TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow