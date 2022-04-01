Green View Homebuyers Seek Refund From NBCC For Unsafe House

The house owners’ association of the Green View Group Housing Project in Gurugram have asked the NBCC to return them the entire amount they have paid for their flats (including the registration fee, and expenses on interiors), along with a 15 per cent interest, as builder has itself declared the buildings unsafe.

The Association of Apartment Owners (AOAO) of the Green View Group House project said in a press release that the multi-storey building has become dilapidated and was declared unsafe for living within mere four years of construction, as a result of which nearly 260 families have been rendered homeless.

Earlier on February 17 this year, the district magistrate and Chairperson of the district disaster management authority, Gurugram, had while passing the order for the eviction of the residents, directed NBCC to refund the money along with interest within a period of one month of the order.

But NBCC has still not paid the flat owners, the association said in the press release.

AOAO, which is registered under the Societies Registration Act, said that the construction of the buildings was so poor that multiple cracks had appeared on the pillars, beams and slabs within a few months of construction, and NBCC had to declare the buildings unsafe within three years.

AOAO had alleged irregularities in the selection of the contractors and the construction work, and had even complained to the CBI and the Delhi Pelhi to investigate the matter.

According to the press release, the association has moved the Punjab & Haryana High Court through a writ petition demanding immediate refund of money to the displaced owners, and the same is pending adjudication. It has also approached the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with the grievances, asking it to give directions to the company to compensate the displaced homebuyers.

The displaced homebuyers, most of whom are senior retired government employees, have been forced to live in rented accommodation in miserable conditions, and are uncertain about the future, the press release further said.