Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Govt Should Not Be Running Businesses; Can't Have Industrial Growth From Taxation: Maruti's Bhargava

Public sector companies need support all the time to grow and need funds from the government for capital investments, he said

Maruti Suzuki.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 10:42 am

The government should not be running businesses as public sector companies are inefficient and do not generate enough resources to fund their own growth, according to Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava. 

Public sector companies need support all the time to grow and need funds from the government for capital investments, he told PTI in an interview. 

"I have no doubt that government should not be in business. No way," he said when asked if governments should be in the business of running enterprises on the basis of his experience of witnessing the transformation of the then government-owned Maruti Udyog Ltd to Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, majority owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation.  

He further said, "The fact of the matter is that companies run by the government are not efficient. They don't have productivity. They don't generate profit. They don't generate resources. They don't grow. They need government support all the time to grow." 

There are not many "public sector companies which have grown from internal resources. For most capital investments they need to get funds from the government. You can't have industrial growth from taxation, period!", Bhargava asserted. 

Industrial growth has to come from internal resource generation, he said, adding a company must create wealth and not be a wealth eroder. 

"That's the point. Public sector companies have not been wealth creators...If the fundamental point of wealth creation is not met, you have a system in place which is going to be a losing system. The country is going to lose because you're taking away money from the taxpayers to support this inefficient working," Bhargava said. 

A public sector firm is also handicapped by the entire environment, such as the limitation of being an instrument of state under the Constitution, as a result of which all the fundamental rights in the Constitution were enforceable against the company, he said, citing the example of Maruti before privatisation. 

Related stories

Maruti Suzuki's Total Sales Advance 26% To 1,65,173 Units In August

Maruti Suzuki Will Not Walk Away But Fight To Get Back To 50% Market Share: RC Bhargava

PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Lay Foundation Stone Of Maruti Suzuki's New Plant In Haryana

"There were so many, what I would say, non-value adding activities which one had to do, which interfered and added costs for what we're doing and prevented us going forward," Bhargava said, recollecting how the then Maruti Udyog Ltd had to deal with several parliamentary committees, comply with the Official Languages Act with people having to learn to type on both Hindi and English typewriters. 

Bhargava, however, said the failure of public sector is not unique to India and has happened elsewhere such as Russia, the UK, France and Japan, where "everybody is getting out of public sector." 

Tags

Business National Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Cars Maruti Suzuki Sales In India
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

Aly Goni, Nyrraa M Banerji, Sudhanshu Pandey And Others Reveal About Celeb Burnout

SL Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By Four Wickets - Highlights

SL Vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022, Super Four: Sri Lanka Beat Afghanistan By Four Wickets - Highlights